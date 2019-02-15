A giant RAF transport plane has been flying over Leeds today

One of the world's biggest planes landed at Leeds Bradford Airport today.

The RAF's Boeing C17 Globemaster transport aircraft was in the area to complete training manoeuvres.

The behemoth of the skies is 174ft in length, 55ft high and has a wingspan of 169ft.

It's not the first time a C17 has visited Leeds Bradford, which is frequently used for military training.

In August 2017, an RAF-owned C17 practised landings and take-offs from the runway.

And in summer 2018, a model operated by the Canadian Air Force attracted huge crowds during a week of military exercises.

The RAF now have eight C17s, which are used to transport troops and cargo and perform airlifts, airdrops and medical evacuations. In 2015 a C17 was sent to evacuate British victims of the Sousse terror attack from Tunisia, as they are large enough to be used as an airborne hospital.

RAF livery can be seen on the C17

All photos by Andrew Easby.



The C17 at Leeds Bradford Airport