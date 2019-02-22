78-year-old woman in serious condition in hospital after Adel crash

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash which left a 78-year-old pedestrian in hospital.

It happened on Whinfield at around 1.45pm and involved the woman and a silver Mercedes car, which was travelling towards Farrar Lane.

West Yorkshire Police said the woman lost her footing and fell onto the road.

She was taken by air ambulance to hospital.

A police cordon remained at the scene until around 5pm yesterday.

No arrests have been made.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who saw the woman walking along the road or the vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 13190095564.