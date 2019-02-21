Witnesses describe moment Air ambulance lands in Leeds field after woman seriously hurt in Adel collision

Adel residents have described the scene after an air ambulance landed to treat a woman seriously injured when she was hit by a car.

Police were called at 1.49pm by the ambulance service to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Farrar Lane and Whinfield.

The pedestrian is in a serious condition in hospital.

One witness, who did not wish to be named, said: “We saw the air ambulance land on Bedquilts Recreation Ground. The woman was being taken off on a stretcher.”

A police cordon blocked off all of Whinfield, from Farrar Lane down to Holt Lane. It remained in place until just after 5pm.

Suzanne Froggett, who lives in the area, said: “It is often used as a rat run. The road has been 20mph for a couple of years now, but is broken all the time.

“I really hope she is okay.”

Mrs Froggett said cars travelling down Holt Lane frequently cut through Whinfield and on to Farrar Lane to get into Leeds more quickly.

“Traffic often builds up on Holt Lane, so people come through here and wait at the lights instead,” she added.

Police were investigating a silver Mercedes four-by-four at the scene. It was being driven by an officer down the road, stopping at speed just before it reached the junction with Farrar Lane. Speed measuring equipment was also in place.

A removal vehicle came to tow away the car at 5.15pm, as officers were removing the police cordon from the scene.