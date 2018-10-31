18-year-old robber stabbed man during attack at Leeds flats

Have your say

A TEENAGER who stabbed a man during an attempted robbery at a block of flats in Leeds has been locked up for almost five years.

The victim suffered two knife wounds to his leg during the attack by Khalid Williams-Sylvester at Gargrave Court, Burmantofts.

Leeds Crown Court heard how the 18-year-old targeted the man in the communal entrance to the building on December 12 last year.

Williams-Sylvester threatened him with a six-inch blade and said: "Give me everything."

The victim tried to run away as he feared he would be stabbed and told the teenager he didn't have anything.

The defendant then "lunged" at him with the weapon and chased after him.

He punched the man in the face, knocking him to the ground, and stabbed him twice in the leg.

The victim managed to get up and run away and shouted to another man for help.

Williams-Sylvester then ran off. An ambulance was called and the victim was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but his injuries were not serious.

The teenager was arrested on May 3 this year but refused to comment during interview.

He pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article on the day of his trial.

The court heard a victim statement from the man he attacked.

He described how he had quit his job and moved out of his flat as he feared he would be attacked again by Williams-Sylvester.

He said: "I had to put my safety first. I really believed that I would be assaulted if I continued to live in the area.

"I was terrified during this attack and this fear has played over and over in my head.

"I still look over my shoulder when I'm out in public, even now."

The court heard the defendant has a previous conviction for possession of a knife.

Christopher Moran, mitigating, said Williams-Sylvester was aged 17 at the time of the attack.

He added: "He has the emotional and developmental age of a child, not an adult person.

"He is fortunate that he did not cause more injury and he is fortune that he was young at the time."

Williams-Sylvester was sent to a young offenders institution for four years, nine months.

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: "Your culpability is high. You had no lawful reason to have that knife. You were carrying it around with no legitimate purpose.

"You were walking around the streets of Leeds armed."

