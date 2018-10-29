Man who sexually abused two underage girls is behind bars after sentence at Leeds Crown Court

A West Yorkshire man has been jailed for more than nine years for sexually abusing two underage girls.

Jensen Jules, 28, of Liversedge was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (Monday) after pleading guilty to three counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child following his arrest back in May.

Det Con Yvonne Brear of the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit said: ‘We welcome the sentence handed down to Jensen who is a manipulative and dangerous man.

‘I would like to thank the two victims in the case for the courage in coming forward and reporting this to the police. I hope that this outcome will give them some closure and allow them to more forward from this ordeal."