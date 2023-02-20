News you can trust since 1890
12 pictures show firefighters battling flames at Bradford youth centre as entire roof catches on fire

Fire crews were called to a huge blaze at a derelict building in West Yorkshire this morning (Monday).

By Charles Gray
4 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 2:51pm

Fire crews attended the blaze at the former Canterbury Youth Centre on Arum Street, Bradford, following a call at 7.30am that the roof was on fire.

Crews from Bradford, Shipley and Fairweather Green fire stations were in attendance to tackle to blaze and the fire service urged residents and businesses in the area to keep windows closed and to avoid the area where possible. Police and ambulance staff were also in attendance.

Check out these 12 pictures from the scene:

1. Arum Street, Bradford

Fire crews attend the scene in Arum Street, Bradford, where a deserted youth club is on fire.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. Arum Street, Bradford

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Bradford on Monday morning.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Arum Street, Bradford

Residents were told to avoid the area while crews tackled the fire.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Arum Street, Bradford

Crews were called to the fire on Arum Street at 7.30am.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

