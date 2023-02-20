12 pictures show firefighters battling flames at Bradford youth centre as entire roof catches on fire
Fire crews were called to a huge blaze at a derelict building in West Yorkshire this morning (Monday).
Fire crews attended the blaze at the former Canterbury Youth Centre on Arum Street, Bradford, following a call at 7.30am that the roof was on fire.
Crews from Bradford, Shipley and Fairweather Green fire stations were in attendance to tackle to blaze and the fire service urged residents and businesses in the area to keep windows closed and to avoid the area where possible. Police and ambulance staff were also in attendance.
Check out these 12 pictures from the scene: