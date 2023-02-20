Bradford fire: 'Keep windows closed' warning to homes and businesses as firefighters rush to blaze at youth centre
Fire crews are fighting a blaze at a derelict building in West Yorkshire today (20 February).
Fire crews are attending the former Canterbury Youth Centre on Arum Street, Bradford, following a call at 7.30am that the roof was on fire.
Crews from Bradford, Shipley and Fairweather Green fire stations are in attendance to tackle to blaze. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have advised residents and businesses in the area to keep windows closed and to avoid the area where possible.