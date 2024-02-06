This week, plans were announced for live music at the city centre venue, as well as a jukebox playing disco tunes and TVs showing the big games throughout the pub.
Landlady Leigh Towse gave the Yorkshire Evening Post a tour of the reopened watering hole -
Foleys Tap House has reopened after being bought by Heywoods Hospitality Group. Photo: Simon Hulme
The pub, in The Headrow, sits right at the heart of Leeds city centre. Photo: Simon Hulme
Landlady Leigh Towse said that the venue has already had lots of positive comments. Photo: Simon Hulme
She said: "We've had people coming in to tell us that they love the atmosphere and they’re so glad it’s back open. They’ve asked us to make sure it doesn’t close again. It’s been great.” Photo: Simon Hulme
The team said that because the venue is not owned by a brewery, there is more freedom to stock a variety of beers. Photo: Simon Hulme
There are plans for live music at the venue, with performers to be announced. Photo: Simon Hulme