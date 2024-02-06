Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

11 enticing photos inside revamped Foleys Tap House as popular Leeds pub reopens on The Headrow

A well-loved pub in the heart of Leeds has reopened - and the team behind the bar have unveiled exciting new plans for the boozer.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 6th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

It came as a shock last summer when Foleys Tap House, in The Headrow, closed down.

But just five months later, it was bought by Heywoods Hospitality Group, and the pints were flowing once more.

This week, plans were announced for live music at the city centre venue, as well as a jukebox playing disco tunes and TVs showing the big games throughout the pub.

Landlady Leigh Towse gave the Yorkshire Evening Post a tour of the reopened watering hole -

Foleys Tap House has reopened after being bought by Heywoods Hospitality Group.

1. Foleys Tap House

Foleys Tap House has reopened after being bought by Heywoods Hospitality Group. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The pub, in The Headrow, sits right at the heart of Leeds city centre.

2. Foleys Tap House

The pub, in The Headrow, sits right at the heart of Leeds city centre. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Landlady Leigh Towse said that the venue has already had lots of positive comments.

3. Foleys Tap House

Landlady Leigh Towse said that the venue has already had lots of positive comments. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
She said: "We've had people coming in to tell us that they love the atmosphere and they’re so glad it’s back open. They’ve asked us to make sure it doesn’t close again. It’s been great.”

4. Foleys Tap House

She said: "We've had people coming in to tell us that they love the atmosphere and they’re so glad it’s back open. They’ve asked us to make sure it doesn’t close again. It’s been great.” Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The team said that because the venue is not owned by a brewery, there is more freedom to stock a variety of beers.

5. Foleys Tap House

The team said that because the venue is not owned by a brewery, there is more freedom to stock a variety of beers. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
There are plans for live music at the venue, with performers to be announced.

6. Foleys Tap House

There are plans for live music at the venue, with performers to be announced. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Pubs