They all appeared as defendants before Leeds Crown Court, with jails sentences ranging from just a few months to several years.
Here are 11 of the criminals who were locked up in Leeds this week -
1. Leeds teenager
A 14-year-old Leeds boy, who cannot be named due to his age, was locked up in a detention centre after a bloody and ferocious machete attack on another teenager. It happened in Harehills in September 2023 and left the victim needing surgery and fearing for his life. Photo: Google/National World
2. Gareth Barnes
Gareth Barnes, 37, was jailed for three years after several brutal assaults on his girlfriend. He pleased guilty to two counts of aggravated bodily harm, two counts of grievous bodily harm and a charges of careless driving after he crashed following one of the attacks on the woman. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World
3. Damien Twomey
Damien Twomey, 56, of Lindsey Road, Burmantofts, was jailed after harassing his former partner. He was previously given a suspended sentence for beating her. On New Year's Day, he turned up at her home and made threats. Photo: National World
4. Mustafa Saddiq
Mustafa Saddiq, 28, of Hall Grove, Hyde Park, was jailed for more than 15 years. He was found guilty of a catalogue of sexual crimes against two victims following a trial at Leeds Crown Court. The court heard that he would see women he liked and follow them through before attacking them in secluded spots. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
5. Sukhvinder Ralah
Sukhvinder Ralah, 51, of Oakwood Lane, Rounday, was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to sexual assault and grievous bodily harm without intent. He had stripped naked and locked a woman inside his home before trying to force himself on her. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
6. Courton Durcan and Harrison Hawkins
Courton Durcan, 19, of Rossefield Drive, Bramley, and Harrison Hawkins, 21, of Third Avenue, Armley, were jailed for 18 months and banned from driving for two years and nine months, after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, fraudulently using a false registration plates and dangerous driving. Driving a car that had been stolen in a burglary, they smashed into a learner driver in Bramley before trying to flee. Photo: West Yorkshire Police