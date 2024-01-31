Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cunning Mustafa Saddiq would see women he liked and follow them through the city in the early hours before attacking them in secluded spots. The 28-year-old attacked one woman, and while police launched a manhunt to track him down, he struck again a month later, forcing the victims into sexual acts.

He continued to deny any wrongdoing, but was found guilty of a catalogue of sexual crimes against two victims following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Judge Robin Mairs jailed him for more than 15 years and said: "They were predatory and planned offences. You are utterly devoid of any remorse and see nothing wrong legally or morally in your conduct. You display not one shred of remorse or recognition for what you have done. You followed and sought out women to attack. Your attitude towards women is dismissive and contemptuous."

"You specifically targeted young women you deemed to be vulnerable, and considered them easy prey." Judge Mairs said that the bravery of both victims in coming forward had helped to "make the streets of Leeds safer for young women".

Siddiq was jailed for more than 15 years today for sexually assaulting lone women in Leeds. (pics by WYP)

The court had that Siddiq, of Hall Grove, Hyde Park, was granted asylum having moved from Afghanistan. He says he was targeted by the Taliban for working for British and US companies. He has no previous convictions.

In the early hours of June 23, 2021, Siddiq followed a young pub employee as she made her way home after staying behind at work for a drink. He approached her and at first appeared friendly and claimed to be a student. When they reached a semi-secluded spot, he pushed her against hedge and tried to kiss her.

He then made her masturbate him but he was disturbed by other people walking by. He then walked with her further and dragged her down basement steps where he made her masturbate him again. He was also trying to undo her jeans to "take matters further". It was only when she persuaded him to walk to a nearby Sainsbury's was she able to escape.

But on July 21, four weeks later, Saddiq was caught on CCTV loitering around outside a closing nightclub in Leeds city centre at around 4am, waiting for a victim. He followed a woman and again befriended her. He then grabbed her and put his hands up her top and in her underwear, despite her repeatedly telling him to stop.

An appeal was launched by police in the months that followed. Following his trial, he was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault, two of causing a person to engage in sexual activity and one count of sexual assault by penetration.

One of the women bravely read out her victim impact statement in court this afternoon, as Siddiq watched via video link from HMP Leeds. She said she often cried herself to sleep and had panic attacks.

The CCTV images released of Siddiq after his second attack. (pics by WYP)

Defending barrister Mohammed Rafiq conceded he had little mitigation he could offer, with Saddiq still resolute in protesting the jury's verdict.