Drivers were warned of the disruption that would be caused by the closure of Victoria Bridge at the end of last month.

Today (February 4), workers were on site digging up the road near to Bridgewater Place.

It's the route that drivers would take after turning off the M621 to get into the city centre, but they will now have to go a different way until the bridge reopens on Tuesday at 3pm.

Leeds City Council has previously said that the closure of the inbound lane was "essential to ensure the safety of operatives working close to the bridge", as part of the ongoing works along Sovereign Street and Neville Street. The diversion route takes motorists from Great Wilson Street, left onto Crown Point Road, over Crown Point Bridge and left onto East Street, along to Kirkgate, left along High Court and onto The Calls, following on to Call Lane and then Swinegate.

From there, drivers can either travel onto Bishopgate Street and turn right to access Boar Lane, Lower Basinghall Street and Mill Hill or travel from Swinegate onto Bishopgate Street and turn left to drive along Neville Street heading out of the city centre towards the outbound lane of Victoria Bridge.

Meanwhile, work on nearby Sovereign Street - which has been made one-way as a new cycle lane is built - has uncovered the old cobbles and tram lines from when transport looked very different in Leeds.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer was at Victoria Bridge today on the first day of its closure. Here are 10 pictures of the ongoing work -

1 . Victoria Bridge closure Victoria Bridge, which takes drivers into Leeds city centre, closed today for the first of three days. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Victoria Bridge closure Workers were on site digging up the road near to Bridgewater Place, blocking the route that drivers would normally take after turning off the M621 to get into the city centre. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Victoria Bridge closure The bridge is not due to reopen until Tuesday at 3pm. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Victoria Bridge closure Leeds City Council has previously said that the closure of the inbound lane was "essential to ensure the safety of operatives working close to the bridge", as part of the ongoing works along Sovereign Street and Neville Street. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Victoria Bridge closure A diversion route has been put in place. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales