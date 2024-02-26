Leeds news you can trust since 1890
10 dramatic photos as emergency services rush to fire at Oatland Towers in Leeds with four taken to hospital

Firefighters in Leeds rushed to the scene of a blaze this morning (February 26) in Little London.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 26th Feb 2024, 13:27 GMT

The fire, that broke out in a flat on the fifteenth floor of a building at Oatland Towers, resulted in four people being taken to hospital.

It prompted a huge response from emergency services, with seven fire crews in attendance.

At 10am, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the blaze had been put out.

Four patients were taken to Leeds General Infirmary, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed.

Dramatic pictures show the burnt out window of one of the flats as emergency workers cordoned off the entrance to the building.

Here are 10 photos from the scene -

The dramatic blaze at Oatland Towers prompted a huge emergency services response, with seven fire crews in attendance.

1. Oatland Towers fire

The dramatic blaze at Oatland Towers prompted a huge emergency services response, with seven fire crews in attendance. Photo: James Hardisty

The fire broke out on the fifteenth floor, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has confirmed

2. Oatland Towers fire

The fire broke out on the fifteenth floor, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has confirmed Photo: James Hardisty

The top two floors of the building had to be evacuated.

3. Oatland Towers fire

The top two floors of the building had to be evacuated. Photo: James Hardisty

An air ambulance was also in attendance, as people were taken to hospital

4. Oatland Towers fire

An air ambulance was also in attendance, as people were taken to hospital Photo: James Hardisty

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to the scene shortly after 8am.

5. Oatland Towers fire

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to the scene shortly after 8am. Photo: James Hardisty

In an update at 10am, the service said that firefighters had extinguished the blaze.

6. Oatland Towers fire

In an update at 10am, the service said that firefighters had extinguished the blaze. Photo: James Hardisty

