The fire, that broke out in a flat on the fifteenth floor of a building at Oatland Towers, resulted in four people being taken to hospital.
It prompted a huge response from emergency services, with seven fire crews in attendance.
At 10am, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the blaze had been put out.
Four patients were taken to Leeds General Infirmary, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed.
Dramatic pictures show the burnt out window of one of the flats as emergency workers cordoned off the entrance to the building.
The dramatic blaze at Oatland Towers prompted a huge emergency services response, with seven fire crews in attendance. Photo: James Hardisty
The fire broke out on the fifteenth floor, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has confirmed Photo: James Hardisty
The top two floors of the building had to be evacuated. Photo: James Hardisty
An air ambulance was also in attendance, as people were taken to hospital Photo: James Hardisty
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to the scene shortly after 8am. Photo: James Hardisty
In an update at 10am, the service said that firefighters had extinguished the blaze. Photo: James Hardisty