The fire, that broke out in a flat on the fifteenth floor of a building at Oatland Towers, resulted in four people being taken to hospital.

It prompted a huge response from emergency services, with seven fire crews in attendance.

At 10am, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the blaze had been put out.

Four patients were taken to Leeds General Infirmary, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed.

Dramatic pictures show the burnt out window of one of the flats as emergency workers cordoned off the entrance to the building.

Here are 10 photos from the scene -

1 . Oatland Towers fire The dramatic blaze at Oatland Towers prompted a huge emergency services response, with seven fire crews in attendance. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Oatland Towers fire The fire broke out on the fifteenth floor, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has confirmed Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Oatland Towers fire The top two floors of the building had to be evacuated. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Oatland Towers fire An air ambulance was also in attendance, as people were taken to hospital Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

5 . Oatland Towers fire West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to the scene shortly after 8am. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales