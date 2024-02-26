Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Oatland Towers fire: Leeds tower block evacuated as dramatic blaze sees two casualties rushed to hospital

A Leeds tower block has been evacuated after a dramatic blaze that saw two people rushed to hospital.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:57 GMT
The fire, at Oatland Towers in Little London, prompted a huge response from emergency services this morning (February 26).

Emergency services were at the scene of a blaze at Oatland Towers. Photo: James Hardisty.Emergency services were at the scene of a blaze at Oatland Towers. Photo: James Hardisty.
Emergency services were at the scene of a blaze at Oatland Towers. Photo: James Hardisty.

There were seven fire crews in attendance, as well as an air ambulance.

It came after the blaze broke out in a flat on the fifteenth floor of the building.

Seven fire crews were at the scene. Photo: James Hardisty.Seven fire crews were at the scene. Photo: James Hardisty.
Seven fire crews were at the scene. Photo: James Hardisty.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to the scene shortly after 8am, as two of the top floors were evacuated.

In an update at 10am, the service said that firefighters had extinguished the blaze and that two casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service, as damping down takes place.

