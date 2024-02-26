Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fire, at Oatland Towers in Little London, prompted a huge response from emergency services this morning (February 26).

Emergency services were at the scene of a blaze at Oatland Towers. Photo: James Hardisty.

There were seven fire crews in attendance, as well as an air ambulance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came after the blaze broke out in a flat on the fifteenth floor of the building.

Seven fire crews were at the scene. Photo: James Hardisty.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to the scene shortly after 8am, as two of the top floors were evacuated.