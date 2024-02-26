Oatland Towers fire: Leeds tower block evacuated as dramatic blaze sees two casualties rushed to hospital
A Leeds tower block has been evacuated after a dramatic blaze that saw two people rushed to hospital.
The fire, at Oatland Towers in Little London, prompted a huge response from emergency services this morning (February 26).
There were seven fire crews in attendance, as well as an air ambulance.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to the scene shortly after 8am, as two of the top floors were evacuated.
In an update at 10am, the service said that firefighters had extinguished the blaze and that two casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service, as damping down takes place.