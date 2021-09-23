This is the exact time that the clocks will go back this year.

Each year we lose an hour in bed in March as British Summer Time begins, allowing for longer, brighter days throughout the Summer.

British Summer Time was introduced in 1916 as a way to help people save resources during the war.

In the summer, the bright mornings were not being utilised as people would still be sleeping, so by moving the clocks forward in summer there would be increased daylight and working hours.

As we enter the winter months the clocks will return to the schedule before Summer to allow for brighter mornings and darker evenings.

This change in time means Britain is returning to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Most of our electronic devices will automatically change so you do not have to worry about updating your phone or tablet.

However manual clocks will need turning back an hour at the end of next month.

The clocks always go back on the last Sunday in October at 2am.

This means that this year the clocks will go back on Halloween, Sunday October 31, allowing you an extra hour in bed or an extra hour to enjoy the holiday.