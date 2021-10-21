From pumpkin carving to spooky parties, there is plenty to do this Halloween in the city of Leeds. Photo: Mark Fear

With the spooky season fast approaching, it can be difficult to track down family-friendly activities to keep everyone entertained on the big day.

From pumpkin picking to scary parties, there is plenty to do in and around Leeds this Halloween.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is our list of the top 6 kid-friendly things to do in Leeds this festive season.

Halloween at St. Johns Centre

Youngsters are in for some spooktacular free fun at St Johns Centre on 27 October.

Fairly Famous Family will be performing their Monster Café comedy shows, with plenty of jokes, juggling and attempts at escapology.

Shows start at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm, with face painting between 11am and 3pm.

Hyde and Seek: Halloween Screening of Coco

Over at Headingley Enterprise and Arts Centre on 24 October, Hyde Park Picture House is taking over to show a very special screening of Disney's Coco, a film following the adventures of Miguel in the Land of the Dead.

Alongside the screening there is also a workshop to paint your own Day of the Dead mask from 1pm.

The event is pay as you feel and tickets are bookable in advance on the Hyde Park Picture House website.

Little Red Riding Hood: The Halloween Family Pantomime

Held at Guiseley Theatre, this family-friendly pantomime on 30 October is the perfect event for kids of all ages to enjoy.

The 'Spooktacular' version of Little Red Riding Hood has plenty of audience interaction to have the whole family quaking in their boots, and fancy dress for the special occasion is greatly encouraged.

The show starts at 1pm and tickets can be purchased on Ticket Source.

Halloween Party at High Farm

For a more classic approach to Halloween this year, why not attend High Farm's Halloween celebrations?

Hosted by Captain America and filled with sweet treats and punch, this party is only £3 per child for entry and includes a treat pack to take home at the end of the night.

The event is on October 30 and starts at 4:30pm.

Halloween Paint-a-Pot Party

On Friday 22 October head down to The Little Biscuit Pottery Painting Studio in Morley for a special spooky pottery session.

Make a ceramic Halloween creation and enjoy a goody bag of drinks and biscuits whilst there, all for £10 per session.

The event runs from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, with slots available to book through the Little Biscuit Pottery Painting Studio Facebook page.

Classic UK Pro Wrestling: Halloween Bash

Held at the Anglers Club in Leeds on Friday 29 October, this family-friendly event is perfect for kids who love WWE and wrestling shows.

With spooky twists galore, watch as Classic UK Pro Wrestlers take on the challenge and win over the audience.

The event starts at 7pm and tickets are available to purchase through Eventbrite.

A Hunslet Halloween

Enjoy a variety of events at Hunslet Club on 29 October.

Watch their spooky show with plenty of critters to meet, dance at their Halloween disco, win plenty of prizes at the competitions and raffles or have a go at their costume competition- the choice is yours.

Doors open at 6pm with the event being free to enter.

Find out more on Hunslet Club's website.