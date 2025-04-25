Erin Maldzinski | No Credit

In an industry historically dominated by men, this woman stands out from the crowd.

Erin Maldzinski, 36, from Huddersfield, is founder and managing director of Yorkshire-based DSI, a commercial entrance provider.

She has successfully carved out a unique space for herself and her business by championing quality installations of commercial entrances, aluminium shopfronts, and automatic doors.

With more than two decades of industry experience, Erin’s journey began in her father’s company,

She gained essential generational knowledge before moving on to a significant role within a multinational corporation.

This diverse background allowed Erin to appreciate the strengths and limitations within the industry and inspired her vision to offer something distinctly personal and customer-focused.

In 2009, Erin founded DSI with a clear ambition: to deliver not only superior products but also outstanding customer service through building genuine relationships.

Her approach has significantly shaped the way the company operates, prioritising trust, transparent communication, and personalised solutions.

Erin believes her local roots provide a unique insight into the region's specific needs and environmental challenges.

"Being born and raised locally gives me a deep understanding of our clients' specific requirements and the environmental considerations essential for commercial projects in the area,” she explained.

"Our aluminium doors are constructed to such high standards that they typically last over 20 years".

Under Erin’s guidance, DSI has achieved multiple industry accreditations, including CHAS, Constructionline, and SMAS Worksafe, reinforcing the company’s commitment to excellence and safety standards.

Additionally, Erin has driven innovation through investing in advanced in-house CAD design capabilities, maintaining extensive stock levels, and utilising a local supply chain to ensure fast and cost-effective service delivery.

One of Erin’s recent achievements includes overseeing a significant regeneration project for Kirklees Council, involving curtain walling, aluminium shopfronts, and automatic door installations.

Such projects underscore her capability and the high regard in which her expertise is held by public and private sector clients alike.

As Erin continues to inspire more women to pursue careers in construction, her leadership demonstrates clearly that success in this industry transcends traditional expectations and boundaries.

Through her dedication, DSI not only enhances Yorkshire’s commercial landscapes but also shapes a more inclusive future for the building industry.

To learn more about Erin Maldzinski and DSI’s projects, visit DSI Limited