The free burger deal is part of Burger King's Whopper Day (Wednesday 18 May); an entire day dedicated to celebrating the chain's signature meal.
Read More
Customers will be able to get a free Whopper or a plant-based alternative with no purchase required, just by downloading the Burger King app.
Customers can then register and go to their nearest participating Burger King to claim their free Whopper, or get the free burger on any Deliveroo order over £15.
Below is a list of all the Burger King branches in Leeds:
Burger King
71 Boar Ln, Leeds LS1 6HW
The Core Shopping Centre, The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6JE
Unit 4b, Merrion Centre, Merrion Way, Leeds LS2 8BT
Unit 4 Junction 1 Retail Park, Ring Rd, Beeston, Leeds LS11 0BD
64-67 York Rd, Seacroft, Leeds LS14 6AX
Skelton Lake Services, Knowsthorpe Ln, Leeds LS15 0AE
Leeds Bradford Airport, Whitehouse Ln, Yeadon, Leeds LS19 7TU