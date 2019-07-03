Leeds Pride 2019 - Everything you need to know

Thousands of people are expected to turn out in force for Leeds Pride as the city comes together once again for its annual show of unity.

The free event celebrates the culture of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans communities and is taking place on Sunday, August 4.

It kicks off at Millennium Square in the city centre from 12pm with the parade starting at 2pm before a street party at 3pm on Briggate.

Around 80 floats are expected to join in the parade which starts in Millennium Square, heads down The Headrow and Vicar Lane before going along New York Street and Kirkgate before finishing on Lower Briggate.

Liaqat Ali, director of Leeds Pride, said: "“ We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to this years Leeds Pride as we mark or 14th year of being the UK’s friendliest and free festival in the UK. Last year over 55,000 people attended and we are looking forward to an even bigger and better event this year."

He added: "Leeds Pride is a community event and the people who attend are the stars of the show. “

Live music will form a large part of the celebrations with organisers supporting local upcoming acts, breakthrough artists and new acts to perform on two stages.

The fun kicks off at 12pm on the Sainsbury’s Parade Stage in Millennium Square until 2pm. It then restarts from 3pm on the Manchester Airport Los Angeles Direct Stage on Lower Briggate until 9pm.

Confirmed acts include:

Channy: Back again for her second time at Leeds Pride, songstress Channy is proving increasingly popular on the festival circuit, with her powerful vocals striking a chord within the music scene.

July Jones: A London-based artist creating dark electronic pop music.

Izzy Thomas - This UK artist flaunts a fresh sound of foot stomping Pop/Rock, blended by power house vocals.

PearlNatasha - This strong and beautiful, Zimbabwean-Irish singer boasts a voice that reminds you of the greats; Ella, Dolly, Tracey.

Ellie Dibben - A country pop singer songwriter who in the last 18 months has had a UK iTunes top ten single, and supported Jessie J, The Shires and The Beautiful South on tour.

Guilty Pleasures - These Leeds lads deliver lovingly exact and totally live reproductions of all your favourite 90s and 00s hits.

Tryon Webster - This Manchester-based singer-songwriter has his sound rooted within soul, pop and R&B, infused with ambient / experimental vibes.

Surely Bassey - This Shirley Bassey impersonator, who has performed at events endorsed by Dame Shirley, including the fabulous auction of her gowns at London’s "Cafe De Paris" She had the honour of portraying the Tigress from Tiger Bay whilst singing Big Spender' wearing one of Dame Shirley’s original gowns.

Night Ride - Get ready to dance thanks to this band's adrenaline-fuelled neon pop, with synths, visuals and fashion.

Rock Choir - A UK phenomenon! The national group is made up of over 30,000 amateur singers from all across the UK. In West Yorkshire it boasts hundreds of members who gather to learn and rehearse popular songs in Leeds, Ilkley, Wakefield and Keighley.

Leeds Pride also boasts some amazing events going on throughout the weekend. These include a DJ set from Gok Wan at Tunnel Leeds on Saturday, August 3.

Leeds Pride sponsors include Virgin Atlantic, First Direct, Sainsbury's, Leeds City Council, Pure Gym, Sky and Cummins.

Supporters include Yorkshire Water, Unison, Yorkshire MESMAC, Visit Leeds and Freedom Quarter.