The Motorway is the second series of the popular programme which goes behind the scenes at the company responsible for operating, maintaining and improving motorways and major A roads in England.

Crews from production company Fearless Television spent three months filming with traffic officers, control room operators and maintenance crews across Yorkshire and the North West, focusing mainly on the M62 and adjoining motorways.

But when can viewers at home see the action? Below is everything you need to know about season two of The Motorway.

Where can I watch The Motorway?

The Motorway airs on Channel 5 each week, documenting the work taking place on the M1 and interviewing traffic officers and maintenance crew.

Each episode is an hour long.

Regional Operations Centre Operator Emily Beman co-ordinates National Highways’ response to motorway incidents from the Yorkshire and North East control room. Credit: Channel 5/Fearless TV

When can I watch The Motorway?

Watch the first episode of The Motorway on Channel 5 tonight (9 May) at 8pm.

The next episode airs on Monday 16 May at the same time.

Viewers can catch up on missed episodes using the Channel 5 streaming service My5.

What will season two focus on?

It follows on from the first series in 2020 which looked at the day to day running of the M1 in the East Midlands and Yorkshire.

National Highways staff can be seen dealing with multi-vehicle collisions, breakdowns, debris and escaped animals.

The programme also follows maintenance crews as they carry out resurfacing, collect litter, clear drains and cut grass.

What is tonight's episode about?

Not much is known about tonight's episode, however the Channel 5 website states that it will give viewers a look inside some high-tech control rooms used to monitor the motorways.