The Motorway: Traffic control officers patrolling M62 near Leeds to feature in new Channel 5 documentary

The Motorway, which airs at 8pm from Monday, May 9, is the second series of the popular programme which goes behind the scenes at the company responsible for operating, maintaining and improving motorways and major A roads in England.

Crews from production company Fearless Television spent three months filming with traffic officers, control room operators and maintenance crews across Yorkshire and the North West, focusing mainly on the M62 and adjoining motorways.

Andy Binns (left) and Mark Meadows have been working together for more than five years. Picture: Channel 5/Fearless Television.

Among those filmed were Traffic Officers Andy Binns and Mark Meadows who are based just off the A1(M) in South Yorkshire.

Andy, who has been a traffic officer for 15 years since leaving the haulage industry, said:

“It was a great experience to take part in the new series and to show how we respond when our customers need us.

"I hope it gives people watching at home a good understanding of the work we do, the challenges we face, the people we meet and how we go the extra mile to make sure they get home safe.”

One of National Highways’ youngest traffic officers, 24-year-old Ally Maitland-Titterton who is also a regional operations centre operator, can be seen managing incidents and helping road users who have got into difficulty.

Ally, who was filmed alongside his colleague and friend 23-year-old Olly Langley, said:

“It’s been fun. I really enjoyed the chance to work along with the camera crew. I got to work alongside one of my best friends as well.”

Before joining National Highways aged 20, Ally had worked for BMW as well as working in a textile mill.

He said: “I was interested in the job at National Highways as I loved working with vehicles. After joining I realised I genuinely enjoyed helping people.

“I love my job. If somebody’s car has broken down on the motorway and they’re stuck, not knowing what to do, often all it takes is somebody coming along with a smile and support to get them home safely.”