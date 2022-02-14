Council tax is the local tax that helps councils pay for services they provide, including repairing roads and street lights and rubbish collection.

Everyone must pay their council tax bill, however the amount you pay varies based on a number of factors.

Below is everything you need to know about council tax bands in Leeds.

What is my council tax bill based on?

Council Tax valuations are based on the value of properties that aren’t used for business purposes.

All council tax valuations are based on a number of factors, such as a property’s size, layout, character, location, change in use and the value of it on 1 April 1991.

Properties bought under discount schemes, such as Right to Buy.

Purchase price discounts such as Right to Buy are not taken into account when setting council tax bands.

What are the bands?

Each home in Leeds is in one of these council tax bands and has the following annual charge:

A (reduced rate for disability discount) £999.86

A £1,199.83

B £1,399.81

C £1,599.78

D £1,799.75

E £2,199.69

F £2,599.64

G £2,999.58

H £3,599.50

However, some new builds do not yet have a council tax band.

The band needs to be decided by the central government’s Valuation Office Agency.

How do I get a council tax band for a new property?

Make sure you let the council know about any change of address using the change of address form found on the GOV.UK website.

The Valuation Office Agency will then write to you when they select a band for your property, and will also let Leeds City Council know about the decision.

The council will then send you the council tax bill for your new home- bear in mind that the charges on your council tax bill will be calculated starting from the date you became the owner or tenant of the home.

Am I eligible for a discount?

You could be eligible for a council tax reduction if you are on a low income or claim benefits - the percentage that your bill could be reduced by can vary based on your circumstances.

You can apply for a discount regardless of if you own your home, rent it, are unemployed or working.

Reductions are based on the following:

where you live - each council runs its own scheme

your circumstances (eg income, number of children, benefits, residency status)

your household income - this includes savings, pensions and your partner’s income

if your children live with you

if you live alone

You can apply for a reduction on the GOV.UK website.