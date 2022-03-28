Leeds Bradford Airport currently offers flights to a variety of destinations and has recently announced flights to five new locations.

Travel restrictions are now a thing of the past, and many people are hoping to get abroad this year.

Last week, Flybe confirmed that it would begin flying services between Leeds Bradford and the capital from April 28.

In addition, Flybe is also going to be flying to Belfast from Leeds Bradford.

Nicola McMullen, aviation director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Flybe back to LBA, bolstering connectivity with Belfast and reintroducing a vital link to Heathrow.

"This announcement marks not only an important moment for our airport but also for the region, as businesses and consumers alike can once again look forward to a faster connection to our capital and the four corners of the world via the UK’s biggest airport.

"Yorkshire deserves the connectivity that matches the ambitions of its people, and we’re proud to play our part in creating this.”

These are the best new holiday destinations you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Santorini

Santorini is one of the most popular Greek islands for holidaymakers to visit, and now travellers can fly direct from Leeds Bradford Airport.

The Caldera formed by the volcanic eruption centuries ago resulted in amazing sea views - this is topped off by the stunning sunsets.

Skiathos

Leeds Bradford Airport will now have direct flights to the beautiful Greek island of Skiathos, which was used to film Mamma Mia.

The island is best known for its beautiful beaches, harbour-side restaurants and turquoise waters.

Sardinia

You could now take a direct flight to this stunning island nestled in the middle of the Mediterranean near Italy.

It has nearly 2,000km of coastline, mountains and beaches with soft sands perfect for sunbathing.

Tourists come from far and wide to enjoy this picturesque location.

Chambéry

If you're looking to hit the slopes for some winter sports action, Chambéry has everything you need.

This beautiful city at the foot of the French Alps is popular amongst city breakers and snow sports fanatics.

You could head out onto the slopes for a ski session or spend the day exploring the maze of cobblestones that lead to ancient castles, mansions, museums and more.

Sicily

You could fly to the largest Mediterranean island of Sicily, which is home to ancient Greek and Roman ruins, plus the active volcano, Mount Etna.

It has sandy beaches with long stretches of shallow water, and in summer, the crystal-clear Mediterranean sea is so warm it matches the temperature on land.

The full list of destinations:

Alicante

Almeria

Amsterdam

Antalya

Barcelona

Belfast

Bergerac

Bodrum

Bourgas

Bratislava

Budapest

Chambéry

Corfu

Crete

Dalaman

Dublin

Dubrovnik

Faro

Fuerteventura

Funchal

Gdansk

Geneva

Girona

Gran Canaria

Grenoble

Guernsey

Halkidiki

Ibiza

Izmir

Jersey

Kefalonia

Kos

Krakow

Lanzarote

Larnaca

Limoges

Majorca

Malaga

Malta

Menorca

Murcia

Naples

Newquay

Nice

Paphos

Paris

Pisa

Prague

Pula

Reus

Rhodes

Riga

Rome

Salzburg

Santorini

Sardinia

Sicily

Skiathos

Split

Southampton

Tenerife

Venice

Verona

Vilnius

Warsaw

Wroclaw

Zakynthos