Flybe confirmed today that it would begin flying services between Leeds Bradford and the capital from April 28.

The move remarks a return to the skies for Flybe after it collapsed in March 2020.

For Monday to Saturday flights will travel from Leeds Bradford to Heathrow at 6.45am landing at 8am.

Then on Monday through Friday, and on Sundays, flights will depart from 6.45pm, landing at 8pm.

Coming back, flights will leave Heathrow at 9.45am on Monday through Saturday, landing at Leeds Bradford at 10.55am. Then on Monday to Friday, as well as Sunday, flights will depart Heathrow at 8.45pm, landing at Leeds Bradford at 9.55pm.

In addition Flybe is also going to be flying to Belfast from Leeds Bradford.

Nicola McMullen, Aviation Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Flybe back to LBA, bolstering connectivity with Belfast and reintroducing a vital link to Heathrow.

"This announcement marks not only an important moment for our airport but also for the region, as businesses and consumers alike can once again look forward to a faster connection to our capital and the four corners of the world via the UK’s biggest airport.

"Yorkshire deserves the connectivity that matches the ambitions of its people and we’re proud to play our part in creating this.”

Other key UK regional routes for the new airline will include Birmingham to Edinburgh, Belfast City to Birmingham, Belfast City to East Midlands, Belfast City to London-Heathrow, Belfast City to Glasgow and Belfast City to Manchester.

Flybe will also offer international flights from Amsterdam to Belfast City, Birmingham, East Midlands and London-Heathrow in addition to Summer flights from Birmingham to Avignon and Brest, as well as Southampton to Avignon and Toulon.

Flybe CEO, Dave Pflieger, said: “We are delighted to now be out for sale and starting service next month. We think our new flights will benefit everyone who wants low fares and more flights to go on holiday and visit loved ones. Our new network will also ensure better regional connectivity inside the UK and between various UK and EU regions.”

He added: “Our goal is to create an airline that people love, and we aim to do that by making air travel on Flybe an easy and enjoyable experience so you will fly with us again in the future. "The new Flybe team has worked tirelessly over the past year to create an airline that delivers on price, schedule, and choice, and we look forward to having you book a ticket on flybe.com and start flying again next month, this summer, and in the many years ahead.”

The move comes after Leeds Bradford dramatically scrapped its planned £150m terminal upgrade earlier this month.

Airport bosses blamed what it called 'excessive Government delays' for the decision, which it said meant it was not prepared to commit a further uncapped sum over an indefinite timeframe into a public inquiry process when their focus needs to be on modernising the airport for the future.