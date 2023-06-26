Sensational celebrity-style yachts to sail away this summer

Chartering yachts has long been associated with the rich and famous, however, this dynamic is changing

From Rafael Nadal’s superyacht, the Beethoven, to the stunning decks of Australian billionaire James Packer’s IJE which hosted serial yacht fans Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire – the rich and famous flocked to the Cote d’Azur in style.

But if you think sailing on crystal blue waters in a yacht is only for the likes of Leo, think again. The sharing economy has seen a boom in the travel sector in recent years, with the advent of accommodation sites like Air BnB, and sailing has not been left out.

Borrow a Boat is leading the charge as a yacht and boat charter portal for boat owners, boasting an extensive list of approximately 45,000 boats in over 65 countries worldwide from Thailand to Croatia, Portsmouth to Scotland. It’s the perfect time to get creative with your holiday and escape the overpriced, predictable holidays year in, year out.

As the cost-of-living increases, so does the price of an average holiday, on land, for a week in the sun. So why not push the boat out and book a once-in-a-lifetime experience in a beautiful location, on a breath-taking boat for the same price?

Below you can find our top tips from the range of boats that are on offer: sailing yachts, catamarans, gulets and motor yachts:

Greece- Sailing boat Oceanis 51.1 (2020) £3949 for 12 guests- £330 per person per week.

A luxurious sailing boat situated in the serene landscape of Skiathos, Greece. Whether you are an experienced sailor looking to command this boat or require your own captain, both are an option as you make lifelong memories on this incredible trip.

For a villa fit for a large group of guests that is as deluxe as the options on Borrow A Boat, holiday goers will be spending significantly more. For example, Villa KK sleeps 10 and starts from £7200-£12000.

Croatia- Catamaran Lagoon 40 (2020) £3659 for 12 guests ~£305 per person per week.

A 4-cabin catamaran that sleeps 12, situated in the idyllic waters off of the coast of Croatia, is ready to be enjoyed by a group of adventure-seeking individuals. With the option to hire a captain, or drive the boat yourself, this vessel is open to anyone looking for a different kind of holiday this year. Located in the centre of the Adriatic Sea, Marina Kremik is situated not far from Primosten, in a picturesque cove surrounded by century-old vineyards.

Italy- Oceanis 34.1 (2023) £2513 for 8 guests ~£314 per person per week.

In the beautiful area of Campania on the Eastern Coast of Italy, this impressive sailboat is waiting to be enjoyed, complete with three cabins, it has the potential to house 8 people for a week of relaxation under the Italian sun. Working out at £314 per person, per week, this is a holiday opportunity not to be missed, giving incredible value for money when compared to holidays on the mainland.

Balearics- Beneteau GT45 £10,554 for 12 guests ~£879,50 per person per week.

This 2022, 48ft motor yacht sleeps up to 12 people and boasts 3 cabins, complete with two bathrooms. Located in the affluent area of San Antonio De La Playa in Palma de Mallorca, this holiday is set to be one to remember, coasting along the Balearic Sea, in the Mediterranean. Book a week to remember and soak up the sun in style on this impressive motor yacht, with the option to bring pet along with you, or enjoy a sunset BBQ on the grill.

Turkey- Gulet charter £10335 for 18 guests ~£574 per person per week.