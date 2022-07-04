Here are some of the cheapest and most expensive places to park in Leeds.

Car parks near to the city are often pricey and require forking out a small fortune to pay for a few hours of shopping in the Trinity Centre or on Merrion Street.

Here are some of the cheapest places you can park in Leeds compared to some of the more expensive.

Cheap places to park in Leeds

Whitehall Road - £4

CitiPark, Whitehall Road, LS1 4AW

Located just a short distance from Leeds train station, visitors can park for £4 for an hour, seven days a week.

Parking for a full 24 hours costs £21.

West Street - £4

Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4PD

A little bit further out of the city centre, this car park costs only £4 for a five hour stay.

The car park is open 24 hours, with parking going up to £7.50 for anything over five hours.

International Pool - £4.30

Westgate, Leeds, LS1 4PH

This car park is a five minute walk away from the city centre, and has 140 spaces.

To park here for five hours only costs £4.50, with anything over that costing £8.

On Sundays parking for four hours reduces the cost to £2.

Woodhouse Lane Car Park - £4.40

Woodhouse Ln, Leeds, LS2 3AX

This car park is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

There are 1240 spaces including 14 blue badge parking spaces available on levels one and seven, with electric car charging ports also available on several floors.

Parking here costs £4.40 for up to three hours, with a weekend ticket costing £12.20.

Expensive places to park in Leeds

Crown Street Car Park – £7.20

Crown St, Leeds LS2 7DE

This car park is open 24/7 and monitored by CCTV 24 hours a day.

Parking here costs £7.20 for four hours, £10.80 for six hours and £18 for ten hours.

Discounts are available if spaces are booked online.

Victoria Leeds Multistorey Car Park – £9

44 Victoria Gate, Leeds LS2 7AU

This car park is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Parking here costs £9 for four hours, £12 for five hours and £25 for up to eight hours.

The Markets NCP Car Park – £7.95

The Markets, New York St, Leeds LS2 7EA

This car park is open from 6am until 11pm each day.

Parking here costs £7.95 for up to four hours, £9.95 up to five hours and £15.95 for eight hours.

NCP Leeds The Core – £9.95

Albion St, Leeds LS1 6AD

This car park is open from 6am to midnight every day, and has won the People's Parking Award.