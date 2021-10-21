Fancy a weekend getaway this half term?

Have no fear- there are plenty of luxury hotels and apartments available in Leeds to visit.

These are 6 of the best hotels to visit this half term according to Trip Advisor. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Here are six of the best hotels in Leeds to visit this half term according to Trip Advisor.

Dakota Leeds

The Dakota is located on Russell Street in Leeds city centre.

It is rated 5/5 on Trip Advisor (1,696 reviews).

The hotel has free wifi, valet parking and a taxi service, a bar on site and conference facilities.

Visitors said:

"Just returned from a two night stay at Dakota Leeds and have nothing but praise for this wonderful hotel, great location just 5 mins from train station and surrounded by bars and restaurants, shops are close by , despite the central location room was very quiet well decorated and clean with a lovely modern bathroom."

The Chambers Park Place

The Chambers is located on Park Place.

It is rated 5/5 on Trip Advisor (611 reviews).

The hotel has a fitness centre on site, a banquet room, free wifi and 24 hour security.

Visitors said:

"We travelled to Leeds for a party and chose to stay at The Chambers on the back of all the excellent TA reviews. We were not disappointed. I booked a studio apartment and was blown away by the size - bedroom, bathroom, big lounge with dining area and kitchen. Lovely friendly team on reception, great value for money, underground parking (at a reasonable additional £12)."

Quebecs Luxury Apartments

Quebecs is located on Quebec Street.

It is rated 4.5/5 on Trip Advisor (335 reviews).

The hotel has complimentary coffee, free wifi, a laundry service and video games on site.

Visitors said:

"We have stayed in central Leeds hotels many times and never slept very well due to noise. Our stay at Quebec Apartments was perfect. It was surprisingly quiet for a city centre location. The accommodation was very comfortable and homely and the staff were welcoming and helpful."

Clayton Hotel Leeds

Clayton Hotel is located on Sweet Street in Holbeck.

It is rated 4/5 on Trip Advisor (2,275 reviews).

The hotel has paid private parking on site, a bar, a taxi service and a business centre with internet access.

Visitors said:

"My son held is wedding in October 2021, absolutely fantastic, they pulled out all the stops from entering to leaving. What helpful staff, to name a few, Andy, reece, isac and Charlotte, just to name a few you all fantastic on the day, food was great , breakfast clean comfortable rooms, would not hesitate to recommend this hotel for any occasion, well done."

Malmaison Leeds

Malmaison is located on Swinegate.

It is rated 4.5/5 on Trip Advisor (2,387 reviews).

The hotel has paid private public parking nearby, baggage storage, a nightclub on site and free internet.

Visitors said:

"Check in was easy, room fantastic, spacious and very clean. Looked after very well and a genuinely friendly check out by Celeste. I appreciate you looking after my luggage whilst I undertook some business in Leeds. I am back up again in two weeks and will be insisting I stay here again. Looking forward to my return visit."

Roomzz Aparthotel

Roomzz Aparthotel is located on Swinegate.

It is rated 4.5/5 on Trip Advisor (694 reviews).

The hotel has free breakfast, baggage storage, self-serve laundry and free wifi.

Visitors said:

"We were warmly welcomed by Robyn on reception who was extremely friendly & helpful. Our apartment was spotless and had everything we needed for our weekend stay. We will definitely be back. Thank you to all the lovely staff."