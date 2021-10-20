The national newspaper has released its much-anticipated list of the Best Places to Stay, with The Queens Hotel making the top 100 list.

A reviewer praised the hotel's "magnificent restaurant" and art-deco inspired interiors.

It follows a £16million refurbishment which transformed all bedrooms and added an additional 17, bringing the room total to 232 including a Presidential Suite with an outdoor terrace.

The Queens Hotel has been ranked one of the best places to stay in the country following a £16million refurbishment

With impressive views of bustling City Square, the reviewer said: “It feels like half the city has turned out to wish you good morning.”

Situated in the heart of Leeds, next to the train station and with views over City Square, the newly-transformed hotel promises a stunning base for guests to explore the city, while enjoying the hotel’s rich history.

The 80-year-old building now boasts a transformed ground floor, home to the Grand Pacific - a 100-cover restaurant, private dining room and bar.

Café Pacific coffee lounge also forms a social hub at the heart of the hotel, offering a co-working space.

The hotel is now home to The Grand Pacific restaurant and bar

The Queens Hotel general manager, Alistair Campbell, said: “It is a huge honour to be included in The Sunday Times top 100 Best Places to Stay guide.

"It’s a testament to our incredible team and demonstrates the quality of the refurbishment, which has allowed us to welcome guests back to this iconic Leeds landmark.

“We’re thrilled that there has been an overwhelmingly positive response to the transformation and now that people are excited to get back out and about, we can’t wait to showcase the new look to our guests, whether they are staying, making use of our co-working and meeting spaces or simply enjoying the relaxing surroundings of Grand Pacific.”