Searching for the best Boxing Day deals in the city centre but struggling to find an affordable parking spot?

Have no fear - here are seven free spots to park in or near to the city centre.

Here are seven places you can park in Leeds for free this Boxing Day.

Kendal Bank

Kendal Bank can be found in Woodhouse and is only a 20 minute walk away from city centre amenities.

It is free to park there for two hours all week.

Wintoun Street

Wintoun Street can also be found in Woodhouse, a short walk away from Regent Street and the bus station.

It is free to park there every day from 8am until 8pm - however some spots are reserved for residents.

Please check before parking.

Oatland Green

Oatland Green is located just outside the city centre and is only a 17 minute walk away from the Headrow.

It is free to park there for a maximum of four hours every day.

Gledhow Road

Gledhow Road is just over a 20 minute walk to the Headrow and city centre amenities.

Usually visitors have to pay for parking however during holiday periods parking there is free.

Crown Point Shopping Car Park

Crown Point Shopping Centre offers free parking to visitors.

You can park there for a maximum of three hours whilst shopping, with the centre open at the following times:

Mon-Fri 09:00 - 20:00

Sat 09:00 - 18:00

Sun 10:30 - 17:00

Junction Street Retail Park

There are 57 free parking spots at Junction Street Retail Park.

Shoppers can park there for a maximum of three hours, with the park open at the following times:

Mon-Fri 10:00 - 18:00

Sat 09:00 - 18:00

Sun 10:00 - 17:00

Woodhouse Lane

There is a small parking lot with 18 free spots on Woodhouse Lane.

Shoppers can park here for free with no maximum on time, and this car park is open every day.