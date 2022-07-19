Double yellow lines have been painted along Astley Lane, which leads St Aidan’s Nature Reserve, near Methley.

Leeds City Council says it’s cracking down on “indiscriminate parking” along the 60mph road and trying to stop drivers pulling out from a standing start into the path of fast-moving traffic.

The local authority says the move is “experimental” and its impact will be closely watched over the next six months.

It comes as the reserve enjoys one of its busiest times of the year and visitors flock to the RSPB site, which does have a car park of its own.

The lake there is also frequented by wild swimmers during the summer, though last year signs appeared at the site warning people not to enter the water.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The popularity of St Aidan’s Nature Reserve has resulted in a substantial amount of indiscriminate parking in the area on footpaths and verges rather than in the site car park.

“Much of this parking is taking place at unsuitable locations and within a section of Astley Lane, which is governed by a 60 miles per hour speed limit.

“This is resulting in slow-exiting drivers pulling out into the path of fast-moving traffic, with clear dangers and where sadly a speed-related road fatality has occurred in the past.”

The council said the ‘no waiting at any time’ restriction was in the interests of public safety.

They added: “Its effectiveness will be monitored over the next six months with the flexibility to amend it as necessary to ensure no residents or local businesses are disadvantaged as a result.”

The double yellows have received a mixed response on a public Facebook page for St Aidan’s visitors.

One said: “I’m glad they’ve done this. That road is a 60 and the amount of times I’ve had cars just pulling out, (or) people opening doors letting dogs out straight onto the main road is frightening.”

Another commented: “Long overdue with moronic parking on a weekend.”

Other social media users were critical of the move, however, with some saying the car park is too small and closes too early during the summer months.

One said: “Where are people supposed to park if they want to walk on St Aidan’s? That car park isn’t big enough, plus as far as I’m aware you have to pay to park unless you’re an RSPB member.”