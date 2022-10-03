Houses in Hyde Park area of Leeds given a mural makeover to tackle ongoing graffiti problems
Five eye-catching new murals have been painted on the sides of houses around the Hyde Park area of Leeds to deter graffiti.
The murals, which are on the gable end walls of Thornville Road, Mount, Grove, Terrace, Avenue and Street and face Royal Park Road, were painted by diverse and emerging artists Rob Cook, Imogen Joyce, Emily Jayne Kaan, Nicky Lines, Dean Wood and Ellie Windwood.
The artists were selected by representatives from the community and have a connection with the area of Hyde Park or with Leeds more widely.
Some of the artworks were created with input from the local community, in particular Nicky and Dean’s wildlife-inspired mural and Emily’s leopard.
The project was commissioned by Leeds City Council’s Inner North West Community Committee to improve the appearance of the area and tackle graffiti hotspots.
Read More
The council has also removed graffiti from other properties within the project area. The murals themselves, as well as some additional gable ends, have also been coated with a clear anti-graffiti solution.
Councillor Al Garthwaite said: “These wonderful murals make such a difference to the Thornvilles and it’s great to support emerging artists with connections to Leeds while also making such a big difference to the appearance of the area.
“I’m so glad that we’ve been able to support this initiative both within the Council and across the community and I hope that this approach inspires other areas with a graffiti problem to tackle it in this constructive way.”
Property owners and local volunteers will help to keep the murals free from graffiti using kits provided as part of the project.