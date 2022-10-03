The murals, which are on the gable end walls of Thornville Road, Mount, Grove, Terrace, Avenue and Street and face Royal Park Road, were painted by diverse and emerging artists Rob Cook, Imogen Joyce, Emily Jayne Kaan, Nicky Lines, Dean Wood and Ellie Windwood.

The artists were selected by representatives from the community and have a connection with the area of Hyde Park or with Leeds more widely.

Some of the artworks were created with input from the local community, in particular Nicky and Dean’s wildlife-inspired mural and Emily’s leopard.

The project was commissioned by Leeds City Council’s Inner North West Community Committee to improve the appearance of the area and tackle graffiti hotspots.

The council has also removed graffiti from other properties within the project area. The murals themselves, as well as some additional gable ends, have also been coated with a clear anti-graffiti solution.

Councillor Al Garthwaite said: “These wonderful murals make such a difference to the Thornvilles and it’s great to support emerging artists with connections to Leeds while also making such a big difference to the appearance of the area.

The murals were introduced to the gable ends in Hyde Park to tackle ongoing problems with graffiti

“I’m so glad that we’ve been able to support this initiative both within the Council and across the community and I hope that this approach inspires other areas with a graffiti problem to tackle it in this constructive way.”