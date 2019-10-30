Toby Carvery offering kids meal for £1 until 2 November 2019

If you're in the mood for a carvery and want to take the little ones, they can eat for just £1 this week.

Toby Carvery's deal is back, saving parents up to £3.99 per children’s meal.

How do I get the deal?

When you purchase an adult main meal or breakfast, you can choose any main meal from the children’s menu and pay just £1 for it.

A children’s meal usually costs £4.99, so parents will be saving £3.99. An adult meal costs around £8.99, but prices do vary depending on the branch.

In order to get the deal, you will need to download the Toby Carvery app. This is free for both Android and Apple users.

You will then need to register an account before you can claim your vouchers, providing details such as your name and email address.

To find the voucher, this is available in the ‘offers’ section of the app, which you will need to show when you come to pay.

The voucher can be used for up to four adults and four children at any one time, but children must be aged 12 or under.

You also will not be able to use this deal alongside any other deals.

Which dishes are on the menu?

Meals from the main menu include a carvery, vegetarian and vegan dishes, salads and a variety of other options.

Main meals on the children’s menu include a carvery, meat-free carvery, sausages and giant Yorkshire pudding, mac and cheese, chicken nuggets, spaghetti bolognese and other dishes.

How long is the deal on for?

This deal, which is back for Halloween, ends on Saturday 2 November 2019.