If you have ever wandered around Leeds city centre, you will have heard a familiar complaint.

The heart of the city is a vibrant hub, awash with attractions particularly when it comes to food and drink.

However, there is a complaint that echoes across city centres up and down the country, a question always asked - ‘how much?’.

The price of a pint is often used as a yardstick for inflation and the economy’s health, unsurprisingly so given the British population’s love for the fizzy golden stuff.

This particular reviewer enjoys an occasional post-work pint, but the temptation to head home and get to work on tea is strengthened by the sight of a very pricey lager.

The Social is situated on Merrion Street in Leeds. | Simon Hulme

A recent visit to The Social proved incredibly refreshing, as I stumbled upon their happy hour deal. Between 3pm and 6pm from Sunday through to Thursday, there are pints available for £3 and £4.

It may not be a full-time price commitment, but for a thirsty and skint man like myself, it was a sight for sore eyes.

Pints of pilsner, cider and cask ale come under the £3 umbrella, while Guinness and Kirkstall Brewery’s Virtuous are £4.

I opted for the latter, enjoying a deliciously refreshing IPA served up by one of the city’s most popular brewers.

The offer is great, but the post-6pm prices will not have you weeping either. I had a pint of Craven Brew Co’s hazy pale ale Omnia, a lovely pint that set me back just £5.

Make no mistake, The Social is more than just cheap pints. The atmosphere is warm and the service is incredibly friendly and efficient.

The Merrion Street bar has had a facelift too since it was last visited by the YEP. It is sleek and stylish, with comfortable booth seating on the flanks and cosy sofas in the window. It is bright and expansive for the summer, but also manages to provide cosiness for the winter.

The Social, pictured in 2023 before it was renovated. | Simon Hulme

While the new layout is certainly more modern, The Social has managed to retain the pub-like feel so many bars lose when they splash out on renovations.

As winter approaches, the fantastic beer garden will not see as much use, but there is more than enough inside.

The location is a huge bonus too, with The Social being conveniently situated close to some of the Leeds’ best-loved bars, restaurants and music venues.

There is no shortage of bars in the heart of Leeds, but The Social might just be one of the best.

Factfile

Website: www.instagram.com/thesocialleeds

Address: 21 Merrion St, Leeds LS2 8JE

Telephone: 0113 244 4401

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs, 3pm-11pm; Fri, 3pm-1am; Sat, 1pm-1am; Sun, 1pm-10pm.

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 9/10

Total: 8.75/10