The Railway Inn is arguably among the most charming pubs in Leeds.

It was once on the doorstep of the old Calverley and Rodley train station, with its charm enhanced by various nods to the pub’s history.

Recent years have been tough for pubs, with the Covid-19 pandemic and rising costs wreaking havoc on the industry.

The Railway Inn has an idyllic canalside location. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

In 2022, The Railway Inn announced they were removing their food menu as food and fuel costs soared.

In a statement, the pub said: "We have had to make some tough decisions. Unfortunately, our kitchen will be closed from now and the foreseeable future this is because fuel and food costs are rising out of control.”

It was a decision met with disappointment in the community, but that same communityrecently celebrated the return of food to the quaint watering hole.

As an avid lover of pub lunches, I was keen to head down and reward myself for a canalside walk with absolutely loads of meat, veggies and gravy. Got to be done every now and then, hasn’t it?

£16.95 got me roast potatoes, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cauliflower cheese, Yorkshire pudding, vegetables and a choice of beef or gammon, all drenched in gravy.

The first thing I noticed was the portion size - the word ‘generous’ almost feels too mild. My plate was absolutely stacked and I didn’t even get everything polished off in the end.

I really wanted to though, because it was delicious. Everything was so fresh and the gravy was beautifully rich.

The Railway Inn's Sunday dinner was a delight. | National World

For an extra £2, I even doubled up on the meat and went with beef and gammon, something I was very pleased I did.

It was so close to being an absolutely faultless roast dinner, with the cold stuffing being the only blot on the record.

Overall, however, it was a stellar effort and a glorious return to the food scene for the pub.

Ever the poorly-prepared reviewer, I didn’t even realise that my £16.95 also got me a dessert. After a fairly lengthy break to let the meat settle, I plumped for a wonderfully indulgent cheesecake slice served with heaps of vanilla ice cream.

The Railway Inn’s greatest strength has always been its friendly charm and the new owners have evidently embraced this.

It has retained the vibe that keeps people coming back and the community appear to have embraced the return of food.

I visited on a Sunday afternoon and it was the busiest I had seen the pub in a while, with a blend of eaters and drinkers.

It is the type of boozer where you chat to anyone and many I spoke to expressed surprise at the return of food.

In fact, many lamented the fact they had eaten before heading out, or that they had prepared a meal for when they got home. It must have been music to the ears of staff.

When word gets out far and wide, they really could be cooking on gas.

Factfile

Address: Calverley Bridge, Calverley, Leeds, LS13 1NR

Telephone: 0113 819 7181

Opening hours: Monday-Saturday, noon-11pm; Sunday, noon-10:30pm

Scores

Food: 8/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 9/10

Total: 8.75/10