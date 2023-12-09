Country pubs are undeniably ace but if you live in the city, it is likely you spend very little time in them.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There’s something deeply serene about a pint surrounded by greenery, nestled away from traffic lights and car horns.

The Railway Inn, sandwiched between the River Aire and the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, is like an escape that isn’t really an escape. It is a stone’s throw away from Rodley’s town street yet its stunning location makes you feel miles away from everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is cosy and traditional without feeling exclusive and is tastefully lined with Christmas with the festive period inching closer. There is a superb selection of drinks on offer, with real ales featured on the bar alongside some of Britain’s favourites continental lagers.

Cruzampo and scampi fries - a winning combination.

Taking refuge from the icy cold on a frosty Tuesday night, I opted for a refreshingly crisp pint of Cruzcampo. At £4.60 a pint, I was not paying city prices either.

My friend started with Inch’s cider before later moving on to Guinness. Perfectly poured and deliciously creamy, it would have satisfied the most ardent of stout snobs. Although busier on a weekend, the pub was quiet on my most recent visit with many presumably reluctant to face the cold.

It is also not the easiest pub in the world to reach - it’s quite an awkward one to drive to due to its location between canals. However, it is more than worth a stroll along the canal with the help of your phone’s flashlight in winter. There are no TVs or fruit machines, simply cosy seating to enjoy drinks and a bag of scampi fries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signs on the wall reference the area’s intriguing history - the pub was once on the doorstep of the old Calverley and Rodley train station. There is also an outdoor seating area, one I could not bring myself to sit in as temperatures plummeted below freezing.

The Railway Inn sits next to the River Aire and Leeds and Liverpool Canal. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

I’m aware how painful staunch pub traditionalists can be but a visit to The Railway Inn is genuinely refreshing. Bar staff are always up for a chat with clientele before they retreat to the seating area that is akin to a cosy living room.

It is a place bursting with character, something that is an increasing rarity as chains gobble up independent venues. It is also a huge added bonus that it genuinely feels like a countryside escape.

Factfile

Address: Calverley Bridge, Calverley, Leeds, LS13 1NR

Telephone: 0113 819 7181

Opening hours: Monday-Saturday, noon-11pm; Sunday, noon-10:30pm

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 7/10