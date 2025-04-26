Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds is not a bad city to live in if you are a craft beer aficionado.

It was not too long ago that hops became incredibly fashionable and in recent years, the craft beer industry has immersed itself in centres and suburbs across the country.

Love them or hate them, they certainly have their fans and this reviewer is among them.

Don’t get me wrong, I understand trepidation and even the disdain felt towards craft beer by some. Sometimes you just want a lager and not a pineapple-infused, double dry-hopped beef stew pale ale.

Sometimes, the actions of some of the bigger craft beer companies put you off (I’m looking at you, Brewdog).

However, when craft beer establishments shun pretentiousness and simply offer a fresh twist on a classic pub, they are undeniably charming.

The Hop Shack serves a variety of craft beers. | National World

The Hop Shack is everything you want from a watering hole. It’s cosy and simplistic yet effortlessly stylish. Most importantly, it is a warm and welcoming venue.

The ground floor is very bar-like but upstairs there is a different feel, with dining room tables, sofas, board games and a dart board.

It feels a bit like a student home, but without the empty pizza boxes, crumpled cans and discarded vapes.

Showcasing some of the best craft beer Leeds has to offer, the selection is fantastic and there is even more to weigh up if you opt to raid the bottle and can fridge.

The Hop Shack is located in a lively area of Leeds. | National World

I opted for a pint of Virtuous, Kirkstall Brewery’s flagship IPA and a stable on line-ups across Leeds. Craft beer can be eye-wateringly pricey but in the current climate, I thought the £6 I paid here was pretty reasonable.

The atmosphere was relaxed, with most of the clientele being people unwinding after work and exchanging office gossip. There was a mixture of ages too, which is something I always feel helps a venue’s atmosphere.

The member of staff behind the bar was more than happy to field questions on the different offerings, which is always refreshing and helpful.

It is located in a lively area of Horsforth, nearby to establishments such as the fantastic Three Swords. This means a visit could be a stop-off on a night out, but there is easily enough at The Hop Shack to make it your home for the evening.

Horsforth has a lot going for it and craft beer lovers are certainly catered for. However, I would argue they are missing out if they have not yet dropped in on The Hop Shack.

Factfile

Address: 135 New Road Side, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 4QD

Telephone: 0113 281 9148

Opening hours: Monday-Thursday: 4-11pm, Friday: 3-11:30pm, Saturday: 12-11:30pm Sunday: 12-10pm.

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 9/10

Total: 8.5/10