Magno quickly and easily charges iPhone 12 models or higher using magnetic force
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
With a 5,000 mAh capacity, this powerbank offers up to 17 extra hours of smartphone use so you have even more time to get things done
Made with 50% recycled plastics, the Magno has been sustainably designed for charging with added peace of mind. Easy to take on the go, this powerbank has a thin and lightweight design that easily fits into any pocket, bag, and nicely under your phone.
Both your powerbank and phone running low? No problem – the Magno's pass-through charging allows you to charge both at the same time – so convenient!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.