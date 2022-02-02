Valentine's Day is just around the corner, with many hotels and spas now offering special deals for couples for the big day.
From luxurious spas with special couples treatments to hotels with plenty of room to kick back and relax, Leeds has dozens of places to book into for a romantic getaway.
1. Dakota Leeds
Dakota is rated number one out of 97 hotels in Leeds on Trip Advisor. Located on Russell Street in the city centre, Dakota has both a brasserie style restaurant and a bar with an outdoor terrace offering an extensive range of classic cocktails. The luxurious bedrooms are fully air conditioned with a smart TV and media hub including full Sky HD package, complimentary high speed internet, and contemporary ensuite bathrooms with monsoon showers and bespoke toiletries.
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa
Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa is rated number 20 of 97 hotels in Leeds on Trip Advisor. Positioned between Leeds and Harrogate with nearby access to the Yorkshire Dales, this hotel possesses the ideal relaxing setting. The 12 metre high internal courtyard with a glass atrium is a great place to sip a cocktail or enjoy a tasty snack. The award winning restaurant has a sheltered al fresco terrace for summer dining. A first class spa offers 13 metre pool, indoor hot tub, spa treatments, gym, sauna and steam rooms.
Photo: Google
3. Malmaison
Malmaison is rated number five out of 97 hotels in Leeds on Trip Advisor. Enjoy classic cocktails, delicious dishes with plenty of choice on the menus and an energetic atmosphere all in a city centre location. Located on the corner of Swinegate and The Calls, the hotel is just five minutes from Leeds railway station and close to the city's vibrant nightlife.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Chevin Country Park Hotel and Spa
Chevin Country Park Hotel and Spa is a unique destination with a distinctly Alpine feel - the hotel itself happens to be the UK’s largest log cabin! Built from imported Swedish logs, it stands at the shore of a small lake, surrounded by birch forest, interspersed with log cabins. Chevin's executive cabins come with an outdoor hot tub, with gyms on site also.
Photo: Google