The first day of Chinese New Year begins today, with the next 16 days being part of the Lunar New Year celebrations.

The festival celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional solar Chinese calendar instead of the Gregorian calendar, as well as marking the change in zodiac years - with 2022 being The Year Of The Tiger.

With this in mind, here are several of the best Chinese restaurants in Leeds to try this Chinese New Year as rated by Google Reviews.

Tattu Restaurant and Bar

Tattu Restaurant and Bar is hosting a Chinese New Year celebration from 1 February until 10 February.

The restaurant is rated 4.5 out of five stars on Google Reviews.

"Some of the best food I've ever had. Very well laid out and staff were refreshing with their knowledge of each dish that was laid in front of us."

"Beats all restaurant in Leeds! The best restaurant in Leeds! Great service and vibe!"

"This place has the best ribs I have ever tasted! And the server James was pure quality."

美食之家 Noodle House

Enjoy noodles, roast duck and other Chinese staples this Lunar New Year at Noodle House.

The restaurant is rated 4.6 out of five stars on Google Reviews.

"Best Chinese restaurant in Leeds. Small and crowded, but food is fantastic. Hope to see it expand."

"Tasty authentic food, very small and basic decor"

"Great little place, always busy. Staff efficiently seating customers. Everything looked great that was coming out for everyone else and our was no different."

Wawin Vegan Chinese

Give vegetarian and vegan Chinese cuisine a try this year at Wawin, plus take advantage of a take-out option to enjoy at home.

The restaurant is rated 4.7 out of five stars on Google Reviews.

"The best Chinese I’ve ever had! Outstanding quality and super fast delivery. I’m super picky and rarely blown away by restaurants but this place has definitely impressed!"

"Easily the best chinese food I've ever had."

"A vegan or vegetarian’s dream! All the classics on this menu, but veganised. Really high quality and big portions."

China Jade

This little Chinese takeaway cam be found in Meanwood on Monk Bridge Road.

The restaurant is rated 4.6 out of five stars on Google Reviews.

"By far the best Chinese we've had in a long time! Highly recommend."

"Friendly Chinese, great service. Must be the best I've had in Leeds. Flavoursome dishes are equally fresh and great size portions."

"Travelled to try this Chinese due to good comments. We have salt and pepper chicken pieces, fried rice crispy beef in okay sauce sweet chilli sauce and some prawn crackers. I have to say it was beautiful. I honestly tried to pick fault with it and I couldn’t. Very clean and nice staff."

Silver Vase

This Chapel Allerton restaurant has recieved rave reviews for their authentic Chinese cuisine.

The restaurant is rated 4.6 out of five stars on Google Reviews.

"Best Chinese in Leeds. We travel for 15 minutes to collect - haven’t found anywhere comparable."

"Best in Leeds. Still worth the drive up even though I'm now on the other side of the city! I've never had prawn toast that even comes close to rivalling these guys."

"There's a reason why this business is so busy - the food is incredible and the portion sizes are huge."

The Cherry Tree

The Cherry Tree can be found tucked away on Butcher Hill.

The restaurant is rated 4.6 out of five stars on Google Reviews.

"Best Chinese takeaway in Leeds. If you want delivery or collection you will need to go in store for a menu. This takeaway is still old school."

"One of the best for food quality, quantity and price. Reliable and friendly delivery service too."

"Really great food. Salt and pepper spare ribs are a must. Best thing is they are consistently good."