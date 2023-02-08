A historic mansion nestled in acres of landscaped gardens, Oulton Hall Hotel offers the perfect Valentines getaway.
Located in a spectacular setting just outside Leeds, this hotel and spa combines luxury with good-natured, friendly service to make for a special weekend staycation. Enjoy some serious pampering with a massage or facial in the serene spa, or take a dip in the heated indoor pool – all followed by a drink in the opulent champagne bar sure to put the sparkle into any celebration.
Take a tour of Oulton Hall Hotel Spa & Golf Resort below, or find out more about the deals they are offering this Valentines day on their website.
1. Set in the countryside
Just five miles from Leeds, Oulton Hall is close enough to the buzz of city life but is set among the rolling countryside, making it perfect for those who crave peace and quiet.
Photo: Oulton Hall Hotel and Spa
2. 30% off overnight stays
The QHotels Collection Winter Sale is offering up to 30% off overnight stays at their many four-star hotels and resorts located across the UK, including Oulton Hall Hotel and Spa.
Photo: Oulton Hall Hotel
3. Heated indoor pool
To unwind, the hotel offers some serious pampering with a massage or facial in their serene spa. A dip in the heated indoor pool is an ideal start to any day, or enjoy a Zumba workout in the gym.
Photo: Oulton Hall Hotel
4. Stylish restaurant
When it comes to food and drink, the on site Calverley Grill offers all the classics in a stylish setting, while the newly refurbished Claret Jug is a relaxed option for light bites.
Photo: Oulton Hall Hotel