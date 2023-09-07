Local community retailer The Original Factory Shop is set to open up a brand-new store in Wetherby this weekend.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The discount department store, which will be situated at 11-13 and 17-19 Market Place, will offer a range of branded clothing and footwear, garden and outdoor products, pet products, electricals, homewakes, a party shop service and a reserve and collect service to its Wetherby customers.

Shoppers will also be able to purchase big brands discounted up to 70%, including major brands like Adidas, Nike, Clinique, Olay, Ralph Lauren, Converse and more, with a set of in-store offers available from opening and while stock lasts.

The discount department store is opening up on Market Place in Wetherby this weekend. Picture by The Original Factory Shop

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store will also offer free gift cards to the first customers through the doors on opening day, along with a prize draw for the first 50 paying customers, with cash values of up to £100 to be won.

Expanding its stores to over 185 locations around the UK, the opening has created 10 new jobs in the local community.

Michelle Ryan, Regional Business Development Manager, comments: “[The Original Factory Shop] is a national business made up of over 180 local businesses, so we’re really excited to be coming to Wetherby and serving the local community.

“Our store will be run by local people from Wetherby and we’ve started recruiting for 10 job positions and are keen to hear from candidates so that we’re ready to start serving up great value products when the new store opens on Thursday.”