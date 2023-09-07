The Original Factory Shop: Discount department store to open brand-new Wetherby shop in September
Local community retailer The Original Factory Shop is set to open up a brand-new store in Wetherby this weekend.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The discount department store, which will be situated at 11-13 and 17-19 Market Place, will offer a range of branded clothing and footwear, garden and outdoor products, pet products, electricals, homewakes, a party shop service and a reserve and collect service to its Wetherby customers.
Shoppers will also be able to purchase big brands discounted up to 70%, including major brands like Adidas, Nike, Clinique, Olay, Ralph Lauren, Converse and more, with a set of in-store offers available from opening and while stock lasts.
The store will also offer free gift cards to the first customers through the doors on opening day, along with a prize draw for the first 50 paying customers, with cash values of up to £100 to be won.
Expanding its stores to over 185 locations around the UK, the opening has created 10 new jobs in the local community.
Michelle Ryan, Regional Business Development Manager, comments: “[The Original Factory Shop] is a national business made up of over 180 local businesses, so we’re really excited to be coming to Wetherby and serving the local community.
“Our store will be run by local people from Wetherby and we’ve started recruiting for 10 job positions and are keen to hear from candidates so that we’re ready to start serving up great value products when the new store opens on Thursday.”
The Original Factory Shop in Wetherby will open on Saturday September 9 on 11-13 and 17-19 Market Place.