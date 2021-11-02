With Bonfire night fast approaching and Diwali in full swing, the search for the best fireworks commences.

Here are some of the shops and stores open in and around Leeds to buy fireworks from.

Discount Fireworks Leeds

This shop is located on Tong Road in Armley.

It is rated 4.9/5 on Google Reviews (50 reviews).

Discount Fireworks Leeds sells a range of large scale fireworks, selection boxes and sparklers for Bonfire night and Diwali.

The opening hours are as follows:

Monday: 9am-7pm

Tuesday: 9am-9pm

Wednesday: 9am-9pm

Thursday: 9am-9pm

Friday: 8am-10pm

Saturday: 9am-9pm

Sunday: 10am-6pm

Easterly Road Fireworks

This shop is located on Easterly Road in Roundhay.

It is rated 5/5 on Google Reviews (13 reviews).

Easterly Road Fireworks sells affordable fireworks and sparklers with a large range to choose from.

The opening hours are as follows:

Monday: 10am-9pm

Tuesday: 10am-9pm

Wednesday: 10am-9pm

Thursday: 10am-9pm

Friday: 10am-9pm

Saturday: 10am-9pm

Sunday: 12pm-5pm

Whoosh Fireworks

This shop is located in Stephen H. Smith's Garden and Leisure Centre in Otley.

It is rated 5/5 on Google Reviews (5 reviews).

Customers said: "Good selection for a small shop, suits all your needs from low noise, family-friendly fireworks to professional effects. Great shop."

The opening hours are as follows:

Monday: 9.30am-4.30pm

Tuesday: 9.30am-4.30pm

Wednesday: 9.30am-4.30pm

Thursday: 9.30am-4.30pm

Friday: 9.30am-4.30pm

Saturday: 9.30am-5pm

Sunday: 9.30am-4.30pm

Firework Factory Leeds

This shop is located on Kirk Lane in Yeadon.

It is rated 4.5/5 on Google Reviews (2 reviews).

Firework Factory sells a large range of fireworks and hosts competitions and giveaways on their Facebook page.The opening hours are as follows:

Monday: 11am-11pm

Tuesday: 11am-11pm

Wednesday: 11am-11pm

Thursday: 11am-11pm

Friday: 11am-11pm

Saturday: 11am-11pm

Sunday: 11am-11pm

Suki's Fireworks

This shop is located on Garnett Street in Bradford.

It is rated 5/5 on Google Reviews (253 reviews).

Customers said: "Excellent place to buy fireworks. Go every year and receive excellent customer service. Always have great deals. Would highly recommend to everyone to buy fireworks here."

The opening hours are as follows:

Monday: 10am-9pm

Tuesday: 10am-9pm

Wednesday: 10am-9pm

Thursday: 10am-10pm

Friday: 10am-10pm

Saturday: 10am-6pm

Sunday: 10am-4pm

Big Shotter Fireworks

This shop is located on Darley Street in Bradford.

It is rated 5/5 on Google Reviews (550 reviews).

Big Shotter Fireworks sells a range of affordable fireworks with advanced ordering available.

The opening hours are as follows:

Monday: 10am-12pm

Tuesday: 10am-12pm

Wednesday: 10am-12pm

Thursday: 9am-12pm

Friday: 9am-12pm

Saturday: 10am-10pm

Sunday: 10am-10pm