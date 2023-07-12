A much-loved Leeds retailer brought together dozens of women for a night of fashion and friendship as it raised money for charity.

The Style Attic held its 2023 summer soiree last weekend at The Canary bar in Leeds Dock. The event, now in its second year, was raising money for Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, a cause close the hearts of founder Leigh Unwin and her family.

Leigh opened a shop in her own attic after she fell pregnant with her daughter Edie in 2015. She then used Facebook to grow The Style Attic, which is now located in Swillington, and has more than 38,000 followers on the social media channel.

The brand then created ‘Friends of The Style Attic’ Facebook group where women who shop the inclusive brand could come together, share advice and the latest looks, and form friendships. The same women were invited to the summer soiree to take the friendships offline and celebrate fashion.

Money for Leeds Hospitals Charity was raised through tickets and raffle sales. The Style Attic wanted to give back to the hospitals that helped them during the early years of Edie’s life, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

Here are the best pictures from The Style Attic Summer Soiree 2023 held at The Canary.

The Style Attic Summer Soiree 2023 The Style Attic Summer Soiree returned for another night of friendships and fashion. Pictured from left to right is founder Leigh Unwin, sister Jade Unwin, mum Lisa Wyness.

The Style Attic Summer Soiree 2023

The Style Attic Summer Soiree 2023 The event gathered more than 200 women, from the 'Friends of The Style Attic' Facebook group, at The Canary, Leeds Dock.

The Style Attic Summer Soiree 2023 'Friends of The Style Attic' Facebook group brings together a community of women to share their latest looks from The Style Attic, ask for fashion tips, and general advice.

