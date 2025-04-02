Tango Blast makes surprise return to shelves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ready-to-drink flavours Cherry Blast and Raspberry Blast will be up for grabs once again in a limited time drop

Tango Cherry Blast and Raspberry Blast are making a surprise return to shelves in an exclusive drop landing this week.

Following last year’s highly anticipated release, the tangy duo inspired by the iconic icy cinema treat is back by popular demand.

Available from April 1 Tango Cherry Blast and Raspberry Blast offer die-hard fans of the frozen refreshment a ready-to-drink version for an on-the-go burst of flavourful nostalgia.

Tango is bringing the Blast back to shops as a limited time drop for six months only – so run don’t walk because when they’re gone, they’re really gone.

Mark those calendars! Tango Blast will be available to buy in select outlets from 1 April, before rolling out in further stores including Spar and Co-op.

Victoria Burridge, Tango Brand Manager, Carlsberg Britvic said: “We’ve heard our fans’ cries and are thrilled to bring back Tango Cherry Blast and Raspberry Blast after they flew off the shelves when first launched last year. Guaranteed to deliver that iconic hit of fruity Tang, they’re returning as a limited time drop so fans will need to hurry!”

Tango Raspberry Blast and Cherry Blast are available to enjoy in 500ml bottles and two litre bottles.