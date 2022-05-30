The Jubilee bank holiday this week runs from Thursday 2 June all the way to Sunday 5 June, making this weekend a four-day affair for plenty of street parties and celebrations.

But how long do you have to stock up on supplies for the bank holiday?

Tesco has announced a slight change to the opening hours of shops across Leeds.

Here are the bank holiday opening times for supermarkets in Leeds ahead of Thursday.

Asda

Asda's opening times depend on which store you go to, with most stores operating close to normal hours during the bank holiday weekend.

For example, Asda in Beeston is open from 7am to 10pm June 2 and June 3, with a slight extension of those opening hours on June 4 to 11pm.

Morrisons

Morrisons' hours also vary based on which store you go to, which some operating normal hours for the bank holiday.

Both the Hunslet and Bramley supermarkets are operating normal hours, between 6am and 10pm.

Tesco

The Briggate Express store will stay open until 11pm on both Thursday and Friday, whereas the Bond Street shop will close at 8pm.

Aldi

Aldi will maintain its usual opening times for both Thursday and Friday this week.

Sainsbury's

Most Sainsbury's shops are open from 7am to 8pm on both Thursday and Friday, but it is best to check using a store locator tool.

M&S

Marks and Spencer's hours vary depending on which store you go to.