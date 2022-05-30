Supermarket Queen's Jubilee opening times Leeds: Morrisons, Asda, Sainsbury's, Aldi and Tesco bank holiday hours

Here are the bank holiday opening times for supermarkets in Leeds ahead of the four-day weekend.

By Abi Whistance
Monday, 30th May 2022, 10:27 am
Updated Monday, 30th May 2022, 10:29 am

The Jubilee bank holiday this week runs from Thursday 2 June all the way to Sunday 5 June, making this weekend a four-day affair for plenty of street parties and celebrations.

But how long do you have to stock up on supplies for the bank holiday?

Tesco has announced a slight change to the opening hours of shops across Leeds.

Asda

Asda's opening times depend on which store you go to, with most stores operating close to normal hours during the bank holiday weekend.

For example, Asda in Beeston is open from 7am to 10pm June 2 and June 3, with a slight extension of those opening hours on June 4 to 11pm.

Check your nearest store's hours using the store locator tool.

Morrisons

Morrisons' hours also vary based on which store you go to, which some operating normal hours for the bank holiday.

Both the Hunslet and Bramley supermarkets are operating normal hours, between 6am and 10pm.

Check your nearest store's hours using the store locator tool.

Tesco

The Briggate Express store will stay open until 11pm on both Thursday and Friday, whereas the Bond Street shop will close at 8pm.

Check your nearest store's hours using the store locator tool.

Aldi

Aldi will maintain its usual opening times for both Thursday and Friday this week.

Check your nearest store's hours using the store locator tool.

Sainsbury's

Most Sainsbury's shops are open from 7am to 8pm on both Thursday and Friday, but it is best to check using a store locator tool.

Check your nearest store's hours using the store locator tool.

M&S

Marks and Spencer's hours vary depending on which store you go to.

The popular supermarket on Briggate is open from 8am to 7pm on both Thursday and Friday, with the Pudsey store staying open slightly later - until 8.30pm.

Check your nearest store's hours using the store locator tool.

