Supermarkets are set to reduce their opening hours this bank holiday Monday. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

With the bank holiday fast approaching, it can be confusing trying to find out when your local supermarket opens and closes.

We have compiled a list of the known opening and closing times of supermarkets in Leeds for the upcoming bank holiday.

Please note that times can vary from store to store and some are yet to confirm set times- it is advised you double check using a store locator tool beforehand.

Aldi

Aldi's opening hours have been reduced slightly, and on the bank holiday Monday it will open from 8am and close two hours early at 8pm.

Monday May 31: 8am-8pm.

Sainsbury's

Most larger Sainsbury's will only open from 7am to around 9pm, you can double check these times using the store locator.Monday May 31: 7am - 9pm (larger stores) and 7am - 11pm (smaller convenience stores).

Tesco

Most Tesco stores will be open 8am to 6pm on bank holiday Monday.

Monday May 31: 8am - 6pm.

Morrisons

Morrisons do not seem to have a massive change in their opening times according to their website, however this may change closer to the time.

Check with your local store to ensure it is open.

Monday May 31: 6am - 11pm.

Lidl

Lidl will be closing two hours earlier than it usually does on Monday.

Monday May 31: 8am - 8pm.

Asda

Asda are yet to confirm whether their 24 hour stores will remain open on bank holiday Monday.

The majority of Asda stores will be open from:

Monday May 31: 8am - 8pm.

Iceland

There has not been a confirmation on opening and closing times from Iceland yet, however based on previous years it may resemble the following:

Monday May 31: 9am and shut between 6pm and 9pm.

Co-op

Co-op have not released official opening or closing times, however are assumed to be operating across the UK on reduced Sunday hours.

Monday May 31: 10am - 4pm.