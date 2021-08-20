The August bank holiday is just over a week away, falling on Monday 30 August this year.
Here's our list of seven things you can do to keep your kids entertained over the bank holiday weekend.
1. Dinosaur Egg Hunt
In 10 locations across the city, Leeds Jurassic Trail has placed huge dinosaurs all over Leeds for you to track down and tick off your list. The latest animatronic models, these dinos are lifelike enough to give you a scare from afar! See if you can find them all over a weekend’s visit to Leeds.
Photo: Richard Walker
2. Bank Holiday Weekend at Chow Down
Celebrate the bank holiday over at Chow Down in Temple Newsam with a host of different DJs playing classic grooves to get you dancing. This is the ideal spot to take the whole family, with a range of food vendors there each weekend to cater to your taste buds. Book a table via their website.
Photo: Evie Elliot
3. Jumbo Family Festival
On bank holiday Monday Thornton Hall Country Park is being taken over by the Jumbo Family Festival. Ideal for your little ones, at the farm festival you'll find loads of fun competitions, magic shows, theatre performances and even dinosaur meet and greets. Purchase tickets for the festival through Fatsoma.
Photo: Google
4. Family Fun at Left Bank
There's always something to keep you entertained at Left Bank, and this bank holiday weekend is no exception. With ping pong and hip-hop workshops running across the three days and a fantastic Makers Market on the Sunday, pop down on any day to see what piques your interest. Book ahead for workshops through Eventbrite.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe