Supermarket Easter opening times 2022: When Morrisons, Aldi, Waitrose and Tesco are open in Leeds
Here are the supermarket opening times for the Easter weekend in Leeds.
From Asda, to Aldi, Tesco to Sainsbury's, we have compiled a list of the store opening times and store locator links for the upcoming Easter weekend.
Read More
Please note that these are general opening times, and for individual stores it is advised you check using the store locator tools provided before attending.
Aldi
These are the opening hours for Easter weekend for the majority of stores in England:
Good Friday: 8am – 10pm
Saturday: 8am – 10pm
Easter Sunday: closed
Easter Monday: 8am – 8pm
As some store have their own opening times, Aldi suggests checking your local store’s opening times.
Lidl
Good Friday: usual opening hours
Saturday: usual opening hours
Easter Sunday: closed in England
Easter Monday: 8am – 8pm, open as usual
Asda
Good Friday: 12am – 10pm
Saturday: 12am – 10pm
Easter Sunday: closed
Easter Monday: 7am – 7pm
Co-op
Good Friday: Normal opening hours
Saturday: Usual opening hours
Easter Sunday: Co-op large stores will be closed, Co-op convenience stores will operate their usual opening hours
Easter Monday: Normal opening hours
Opening times may vary locally so please check your local store times.
Morrisons
Good Friday: Open as normal
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: The majority of stores are open between the hours of 7am-8pm with the exception of a few who are open until 10pm
Sainsbury's
Good Friday: normal hours
Saturday: normal hours
Easter Sunday: the majority of their supermarkets will be closed.
Easter Monday: normal hours
Sainsbury's Local stores will be open from 7am to 11pm.
To find your local store’s opening hours, check on their website.
Tesco
The opening times of Tesco depends on whether it’s a Superstore, Metro or Express store.
You can check the opening times for your local store on their website.
Below are the general hours for Easter weekend below:
Good Friday: many of Tesco stores will operate with normal trading hours but those that are normally open late will close earlier than usual
Saturday: normal hours
Easter Sunday: closed (Express stores will remain open)
Easter Monday: store opening hours will vary depending on location and store type