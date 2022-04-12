From Asda, to Aldi, Tesco to Sainsbury's, we have compiled a list of the store opening times and store locator links for the upcoming Easter weekend.

Please note that these are general opening times, and for individual stores it is advised you check using the store locator tools provided before attending.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening times of Tesco depends on whether it’s a Superstore, Metro or Express store.

Aldi

These are the opening hours for Easter weekend for the majority of stores in England:

Good Friday: 8am – 10pm

Saturday: 8am – 10pm

Easter Sunday: closed

Easter Monday: 8am – 8pm

As some store have their own opening times, Aldi suggests checking your local store’s opening times.

Lidl

Good Friday: usual opening hours

Saturday: usual opening hours

Easter Sunday: closed in England

Easter Monday: 8am – 8pm, open as usual

Asda

Good Friday: 12am – 10pm

Saturday: 12am – 10pm

Easter Sunday: closed

Easter Monday: 7am – 7pm

Co-op

Good Friday: Normal opening hours

Saturday: Usual opening hours

Easter Sunday: Co-op large stores will be closed, Co-op convenience stores will operate their usual opening hours

Easter Monday: Normal opening hours

Opening times may vary locally so please check your local store times.

Morrisons

Good Friday: Open as normal

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: The majority of stores are open between the hours of 7am-8pm with the exception of a few who are open until 10pm

Sainsbury's

Good Friday: normal hours

Saturday: normal hours

Easter Sunday: the majority of their supermarkets will be closed.

Easter Monday: normal hours

Sainsbury's Local stores will be open from 7am to 11pm.

To find your local store’s opening hours, check on their website.

Tesco

The opening times of Tesco depends on whether it’s a Superstore, Metro or Express store.

You can check the opening times for your local store on their website.

Below are the general hours for Easter weekend below:

Good Friday: many of Tesco stores will operate with normal trading hours but those that are normally open late will close earlier than usual

Saturday: normal hours

Easter Sunday: closed (Express stores will remain open)