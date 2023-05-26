Six of the best car boot sales in Leeds including enormous market with hundreds of sellers

Car boot sales have long been the home of sharp-eyed shoppers, keen to pick up a diamond in the rough. There are countless stories of collectors getting lucky with a rare antique after finding it in the back of an old vehicle, but many others simply like to peruse the markets in the hope of finding a flashy new trinket to decorate their homes.

Some of the best car boot sales are held here in Leeds, with vintage clothing, old records and everything in between on offer. So whether you are a seasoned treasure hunter or a curious bargain seeker, here are a handful of locations for you to spend your next shopping trip –

Leeds and Bradford Airport Car Boot Sale

Otley Car Boot Sale is a popular event for bargain hunters. Picture: James Hardisty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Held every Sunday from 6am in Otley Old Road, this enormous car boot sale has become a legendary event for bargain lovers. It is the biggest in Leeds and has been going for more than 30 years. The bustling market at Greengates Farm draws hundreds of cars and thousands of buyers, and offers many unique finds at bargain prices. It is held from March through to November every year.

Pannal Car Boot Sale

The renowned Pannal Car Boot Sale has been in existence since the late 1990s and invites buyers and sellers down to peruse a wealth of exciting displays. It runs every Saturday and Wednesday from March to October and is located near the A61/A658 roundabout between Leeds and Harrogate. A steady stream of enthusiastic buyers is always guaranteed at this car boot sale, with a treasure trove of items up for grabs.

Wetherby Car Boot Sale

The always anticipated Wetherby Car Boot Sale returned last month at Wetherby Racecourse and will take place every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday until October 27. The sprawling car boot extravaganza is a haven for shoppers and sellers alike, with no booking required – sellers can simply turn up and secure a spot. The event, that lasts from 8am to 12.30pm, goes ahead weather permitting.

Otley Car Boot Sale

Otley Car Boot Sale, held at Wharfedale Farmers Auction Mart on Leeds Road, is a year-round bargain hunters’ paradise. As an afternoon market, it offers the perfect opportunity for a Sunday morning lie-in while still providing the opportunity to earn some extra cash. It is held on hardstanding ground, so has the benefit of being mud-free. The car boot sale runs every Sunday from midday to 4pm.

Swithens Farm Car Boot Sale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swithens Farm in Rothwell hosts a showcase of hidden gems once a month from April to September. The free-to-attend event sees a wealth of rarities being sold off. It kicks off at 10am.

Ilkley Grammar School Car Boot Sale