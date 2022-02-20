Spas in Leeds: 7 of the best places to get a massage near me - including facials and aromatherapy
From deep tissue massages to aromatherapy, there are some great spa treatments in Leeds to try.
Nothing beats the bad weather blues like a warming Thai massage or aromatic facial.
No matter what you need, there is a spa in Leeds that will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.
Here are seven of the best spas in Leeds according to reviews left on Google Reviews.
Dragonfly Skin Day Spa
Briggate Central Arcade, Leeds LS1 6DX
Dragonfly Spa offers full body massages, facials, aromatherapy, sports massages and warm candle massages.
This is what visitors had to say:
"From First moment you walk in, you feel very relaxed and looked after. Definitely will visit again!"
"The staff treated me so well as I’m sure they do with all their customers!"
Phun Tawee Thai Health & Beauty Spa
54 North St, Leeds LS2 7PN
Phun Tawee offers deep tissue massages and aromatic oil massages, as well as jacuzzi treatments.
This is what visitors had to say:
"Very friendly staff, nice and clean environment with relaxing music."
"Good service, excellent experience."
Charm Massage and Spa
1st Floor, 97-99 Vicar Ln, Leeds LS1 6PJ
Charm offers deep tissue massages, Thai massages and after sun recovery massages.
This is what visitors had to say:
"10/10 for my very first Thai Massage experience. I will be returning for sure. The staff are attentive and provide a professional de-stress service."
"Friendly and good quality service in reasonable price!"
RMUK Hair Beauty Day Spa
57 Great George St, Leeds LS1 3BB
RMUK offers conditioning hair masks alongside full head massages, and steam treatments.
This is what visitors had to say:
"We had manicure, pedicure, facial and hot stone massage which were all great."
"A lovely safe and clean salon to visit. Every effort is made to make clients feel safe."
LUSH Spa Leeds
12-13 Commercial St, Leeds LS1 6AL
Lush provides a wide range of head and body massages, as well as facials.
This is what visitors had to say:
"Had a validation facial and it was the nicest thing I've ever done."
"My experience here is always good. Staff are very friendly and helpful."
Royal Zen Spa
F1, 376 Harrogate Rd, Moortown, Leeds LS17 6PY
Royal Zen offers Thai massages, hot stone massages, aromatherapy and body scrubs.
This is what visitors had to say:
"Friendly staff, nice clean place and good prices."
"Lovely atmosphere, great service, skilled massage."
Nuad Thai Boran Leeds
106-108 Vicar Ln, Leeds LS2 7NL
Nuad Thai Boran provides deep tissue massages, yoga stretching massages and reflexology.
This is what visitors had to say:
"A great urban 'spa' in the heart of the city. Fixed my painful back, Real treatment from a skilled & charming therapist."
An excellent place to do all kinds of massage and the service is excellent."
