The celebration of Mother's Day always falls on a Sunday, however the date does change each year.

While the day has become commercialised over recent years, the day is still incredibly important for families in the UK and does have religious connotations.

Mother's Day changes every year, so avoid getting caught out by getting the flowers ready early! Photo: PA/iStock

Below is when Mother's Day will fall in the UK this year.

When is Mother's Day this year?

Mother’s Day will fall on Sunday, 27 March this year.

Last year the day fell around two weeks before, on 14 March.

Why does the date change every year?

The date of Mother’s Day changes every year due to Easter, which also changes every year based on the Paschal Full Moon.

Originally Mother's Day was a religious day, with services held in honour of Mary, mother of Jesus.

When is Easter weekend this year?

Easter Sunday falls on 17 April in 2022, significantly later than in 2021.

This is because Easter is always on the first Sunday after the first full moon that follows the spring equinox.

This year the first full moon after 21 March is Saturday 16 April - this is why Easter is on Sunday 17 April.

When does Mother's Day fall in America?

Mother's Day is on Sunday 8 May in America.

This is because in America they no longer base the day on the movement of Easter - instead they commemorate the day on the second Sunday of May each year.